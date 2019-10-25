Home

Edward J. "Bane" Banevich Jr.

Edward J. "Bane" Banevich Jr. Obituary
Edward J. "Bane" Banevich Jr., 73, of Ringtown, formerly of Weston Place, Shenandoah, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 24, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Shenandoah, May 22, 1946, he was a son of the late Edward J. Banevich Sr. and Helen (Kubelski) Banevich.

He was a 1965 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah, and Steven's Trade School, where he received his masonry training. Mr. Banevich was a decorated Navy Vietnam veteran, having attained the rank of Boatswains Mate Third Class. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Prior to his retirement, he was a bricklayer, craftsman and business agent for International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, Local 47 of Harrisburg.

Ed was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. Stanislaus Church. He was an active volunteer firefighter, member and former trustee of the Rescue Hook and Ladder Fire Company, Shenandoah. He was a former coach for the Shenandoah Little League team, The Phoenix Fire Company. Bane was an avid sportsman, hunter and fisherman.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, the former Sandra A. Spudis; one son, Edward J. Banevich III, of Ringtown; one daughter, Beth Ann Banevich, of Drexel Hill; one sister, Mary Ann Fry and her husband, Dr. Harold "Harry" Fry, of Cincinnati, Ohio; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at St. Casmir's Church, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, the Sacred Worship Site of Divine Mercy Parish, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in Old St. Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday and from 8 until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
