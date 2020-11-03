Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bassininsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Bassininsky Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Bassininsky Sr. Obituary

Edward J. Bassininsky Sr., 69, of Ramtown, Branch Township, passed away on Friday at home.

Born on Feb. 14, 1951 in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Edward W. Bassininsky and the late Regina Helen O'Brien Bassininsky. He attended Minersville schools and worked as a heavy equipment operator on construction and in surface mining of anthracite coal.

He was predeceased by three siblings, James D. O'Brien, Kenneth Bassininsky Sr. and Jane F. O'Brien.

He is survived by his best friend of 36 years, his wife, the former Barbara Lucas; six children, Joseph Bassininsky (spouse, Jessica), Friedensburg, Edward J. Bassininsky Jr., Somerset, Toni Moyer, Lincoln, Tremont Township, Laurie Davis, Ramtown, Leonard Davis, Muir, and Kelly Reinohl (spouse, Gary), Molleystown, Tremont Township; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Lisa Bassininsky, Branchdale; nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private graveside memorial service to be determined at a later date. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -