Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Edward J. Bertsch Obituary
Edward J. Bertsch, 63, of Pottsville, died May 10, 2020, in his residence.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Melvin E. and Lenore A. (Hoppes) Bertsch.

He worked as a truck driver for Fox Transportation for many years.

Edward is survived by his son, Brandon Bertsch, of Saint Clair, and daughter, Dyann, wife of Jason Skibinski, of Allentown.

Services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home P.C., Emmaus, is handling arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 14, 2020
