Edward J. Conrad

Edward J. Conrad, 81, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Edward was born April 29, 1939, in Mahanoy City, a son of the late Anna (Magach) and Peter Conrad.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah.

Ed graduated from MCHS and Stevens Trade School, Lancaster, with a major in journalism. He was an avid sports fan who began his career with Record American. His profession led to coverage of Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers for Sunday Bulletin and Inquire. The family relocated to Canada, where he covered Canadians Hockey, Skiing, Golf and the 1976 Olympics for Montreal Gazette and was editor-in-chief of French-owned Sunday Express. He met many sports celebrities during his career, including Muhammad Ali, Bobby Clark and Mike Schmidt to name a few. He published a book "Humor in Hockey" that included all the Broad Street Bullies.

After moving back to the coal region, Ed worked for Shenandoah Herald and Hazleton Standard Speaker, where he wrote many human interest stories about the "old-timers" and extensively covered the Sheppton mine disaster in 1963. After retirement, he enjoyed climbing the mountains around Schuylkill County, looking for fossils, spending time with his family, friends and his husky named "Blue."

Edward was preceded in death by son, Barry.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bonnie (Jakubowska) Conrad; a son, Edward M., of Shenandoah; two sisters, Patricia Donohoe, of Ocean City, N.J., and Mary Conrad, of Venice, Fla.; brothers, Joseph, of Brookhaven, and Robert, of Shenandoah; two grandchildren, Robert and Bonnie Conrad; one great-grandchild, Haili Conrad; nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 19, 2020
