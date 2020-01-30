|
|
Edward J. Eiche, 81, of Frackville, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning at his residence with his loving family at his side.
Born in Frackville, he was a son of the late Howard and Elizabeth Harris Eiche. He had been employed by the former Frackville American Water Works until his retirement. He later was employed as a van driver for Schuylkill IU 29.
He was a member of St. Joseph The Worker Parish, Frackville.
Ed was a 1957 graduate of W. Mahanoy Township High School, where he earned 12 varsity letters during his high school career and was named outstanding player of the year in both his junior and senior years. He was the quarterback for the All-Star games in 1956 and 57. After graduation, he played semipro baseball for Lost Creek Rebels for nine years. His coaching credentials are assistant coach Shenandoah Catholic High School 1962-63 and head coach 1963-64. In 1968, he was named the first head coach of both the football and basketball teams of the newly formed Cardinal Brennan High School. He was also instrumental in forming Shenandoah Babe Ruth League and later coached the Frackville Teeners. His career as a coach spanned 32 years. In 2011, he was inducted into the Jerry Wolman, Northern Anthracite, Hall of Fame.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol DeAngelo.
Ed is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Ann Beacher Eiche; his daughter, Kimberly A. Parry, of Frackville; his grandchildren, William P. Parry III and his wife, Stephanie, Edward J. Parry and his fiancée, Allysa Clouse; his great-granddaughter, Iris Harper Parry; a sister, Janice, wife of Dick Witmer, of Valdosta, Ga.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Frackville. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions, in Ed's name, be made to the Frackville Teener League. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 30, 2020