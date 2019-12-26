|
Edward J. Morasky, 87, formerly of Black Heath, passed away early Sunday morning at the Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born in Black Heath, June 7, 1932, he was a son of the late Andrew and Anna Machick Morasky.
He was a graduate of the former Cass Township High School Class of 1949. He was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Minersville, and a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. He was a member of the Holy Name Society and a life member of the South Cass Citizen's Fire Company. He was employed by the former A&P Grocery Stores and Boyer's IGA in Schuylkill Haven. He retired from Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29, Mar Lin, in July 1994.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph, in 1941.
He is survived by a brother, David and his wife, Diane, Primrose; numerous cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew the Evangelist, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. The Rev Jason F. Stokes will officiate. Relatives and friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus #1 Cemetery, Llewellyn. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances of Edward in the form of contributions to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Contributions will also be accepted by the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Ed's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 26, 2019