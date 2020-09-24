Home

James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
Edward Yarnell
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
Edward J. Yarnell Jr. Obituary

Edward J. Yarnell Jr., 44, of Mahanoy City, died Tuesday in Pottsville.

He was born June 25, 1976, in Pottsville, a son of Karleen Davenport Yarnell, OF Pottsville, and the late Edward J. Yarnell Sr.

He attended Pottsville Area High School and worked as a machine operator.

He was of Catholic faith.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed heavy metal and was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer Zuppert Yarnell; two sons, Kade Yarnell and Jackson Marler; two stepdaughters, Morgan Drey and Vanna Petrozino; a sister, Tina Strausser, and a brother, Christopher Yarnell, both of Pottsville; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his dog, Clutch.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville, with Deacon John E. Quirk officiating. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made to James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 1112 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, to help defray some funeral cost. Interment will follow in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville. Anyone attending is asked to please wear a mask. Please share your memories and condolences with Ed's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 24, 2020
