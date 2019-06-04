Edward Joseph Sekula Jr., 81, passed away June 1, 2019, in the comfort and care of his son and daughter-in-law's home in Chambersburg.



Edward was born Sept. 2, 1937, to Edward and Dorothy Fritz Sekula in the Village of Brandonville. He grew up with a fishing pole in his hand and was an avid fisherman all his life.



He graduated from Penn State University and was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity and a member of ROTC. After graduation, he joined the Army as a member of the Finance Corps. His last station was at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., where he met the love of his life, Carol Lee Helton, who he married in July 1963. They had a son, David, who was born in September 1966. Edward then obtained his CPA and started his career as an accountant at Pete Marwick and Mitchell in New York City. The family moved to Netcong, N.J., in 1973, and that is where Edward set down roots.



He became a founding member of Abiding Peace Lutheran Church in Budd Lake, N.J., and joined as a Volunteer Firefighter for Netcong Company No. 1. During his 46 years in Netcong, Edward also worked at Mount Sinai Medical Center, N.Y., Visiting Nurse Services, of N.Y., Wallkill Valley Regional Hospital, N.J., and retired from NewBridge Services, N.J.



He was also very active in the community as a dedicated cub master for Pack 186 and an assistant scoutmaster and scoutmaster for Troop 186 of Netcong, and then later worked as district chairman for Sussex District as well as the Finance Committee of Patriots' Path Council. Edward was awarded the District Award of Merit as well as the Silver Beaver for his work with the Boy Scouts. He was also an active member of the Wallkill Valley Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow.



Edward also served as a member of the Musconetcong Watershed Commission, the Lake Musconetcong Planning Board and was a member of the local Trout Unlimited Club. He loved being a fishing guide on Lake Hopatcong with his 17-foot Bass boat. Edward was also quite the Civil War buff as well as a budding author. He enjoyed his yearly trips to Maine for fishing and to Florida for relaxing.



Edward was preceded in death by his father, Edward; his mother, Dorothy; his wife, Carol Lee; his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Wood.



He is survived by his son, David Sekula and his wife, Gina; grandsons, Nicholas and his wife, Jessica, and Tyler and his wife, Kelsey; his great-grandkids, Miles, Noah and Charlotte; his brother-in-law, Kenneth Wood; nieces, Debbie Drake and husband, Steve, Lisa Rogers and Kara Stutz and husband, Paul; great-nieces and -nephews.



A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. John's-Brandonville Lutheran Church, 99 W. Park Ave., Ringtown, followed by a funeral service and burial in the Brandonville Union Cemetery. The family would like to thank SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, Chambersburg, for their love, support and care of not just Edward, but our entire family. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown, is assisting Edward's family during this time of need. Sign the online register at www.ringtownfuneral.com.



