Edward L. Wascavage, 83, of Frackville, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, after suffering from Alzheimer's for the past 8 years.



He was born on Nov. 15, 1935, in Shenandoah to the late Felix and Laura "Ewasko" Wascavage.



Edward was a 1953 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School. After school, Edward joined the Air Force, serving from 1954 to 1962. He first worked as a supervisor for Borroughs Corp., N.J., then he worked as a supervisor at Pennsylvania Bedding in Frackville. His last position was as office manager in the Bear Ridge Machine Shop, Frackville. Edward was also a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish - Annunciation BVM Church in Frackville - having volunteered his time at many church events. He loved to bowl and watch the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles



Besides his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his grandson, Edward Wascavage; and two sisters, Phyllis Cickavage and Rosemary Sullivan.



Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Janet "Gaborek" Wascavage; two sons, Edward Wascavage (Barbara), Fountain Springs, and John Wascavage, Frackville; one daughter, Sharon Polk (Kelly), Green Bay, Wisconsin; and four grandchildren, Samantha Wascavage, Kelly Polk, Mitchell Polk and Tara Polk. Several nieces and nephews also survive.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish -Annunciation BVM Church, Frackville, by Father Brian Miller. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, and then from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Burial will follow services in the St. Stanislaus Parish Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. For more information or to leave condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.



