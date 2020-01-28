|
Edward Leo Weisacosky, 75, of Mount Vernon, Mo., passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Born May 4, 1944, in Pottsville, he was a son of Anthony J. and Evelyn M. (Stessalavage) Weisacosky.
Ed was a 1962 graduate of Pottsville Area High School, where he lettered in track, basketball and football. He was named to the 1962 PIAA Big 33 team his senior year.
After graduating from high school, he played college football as a linebacker at the University of Miami, where he was named Sports Illustrated defensive player of the week twice - once against Boston College and the other against Notre Dame. Ed was also chosen team captain his senior year. In 1965, he was named Associated Press First Team All American at Defensive End. At the end of his career with the Hurricanes, he had amassed the most career and one season tackles in school history. That same year, in the North/South All Star Shrine Game, he was named most valuable player for the South Team.
In 1965, he was drafted in the sixth round as a line backer by the Miami Dolphins.
After playing with the New York Giants in 1967, he signed with the Dolphins and played for them from 1968 through 1970.
In his first year with the Dolphins, he was named Defensive Player of the Week against the Buffalo Bills. His second year with the Dolphins, the Miami sports writers named line backer Weisacosky Defensive Back of the Year.
He went to the New England Patriots in 1971 and finished his career in 1972 with them.
Ed was inducted into the University of Miami Hall of Fame in 1981.
After his football career, Ed went into the ranching business in Mount Vernon, Mo., where he raised cattle and Arabian horses. While in Mount Vernon, he was elected Lawrence County sheriff and later served for nine years on the Mount Vernon school board.
Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Altwater, with whom he had three sons, Jason, Dennis and Aaron.
Surviving are his wife, Kim; sons, Jason, Dennis, Aaron and Michael; brother, Anthony T. Weisacosky; three sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.
A small graveside service was held Dec. 6, 2019, for family members only. The family requests that donations be made in Ed's name to Boston University CTE study at www.bu.edu.cte/financial-support. Boston University's CTE program conducts research on the long-term consequences of repetitive brain trauma in athletes.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 28, 2020