Edward M. Kaluchie, 74, of Dieners Hill, formerly of Llewellyn Road, Branch Township, passed away Wednesday, March 18, at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.
Edward was born March 31, 1945, in Pottsville, a son of the late Margaret (Jobrey) and Michael Kaluchie.
He was the widower of Elizabeth (Kauffman) Kaluchie.
He was a member of St. Mary Byzantine, Saint Clair. He was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, Class of 1963, and attended Ford School of Business.
He was formerly employed by the Pennsylvania State Civil Service Commission, Bureau of Verifications and Department of Welfare. He later worked for Super Value Warehouse in Reading. He was a former licensed pilot. He was a lover of dogs and an avid reader.
Edward is survived by a brother, Robert, husband of Jean Kaluchie, of Dieners Hill; nephew, Aaron Kaluchie; niece, Deniece, wife of Scott Krater. He is also survived by cousins.
All services are private at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Byzantine Church, Saint Clair, or Hillside SPCA. Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 20, 2020