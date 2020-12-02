Home

Edward M. Leininger

Edward M. Leininger, 69, a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather, of Saint Clair, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Ed was born March 3, 1951, in Pottsville. He was a son of the late John Leininger and Mary (Donahue) Leininger.

He was preceded in death by a brother, John Leininger.

Ed is survived by his wife, Anne Hughes Leininger, to whom he was married for 44 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Michael J. Leininger, husband of Amanda Marie, of Douglassville; a daughter, Megan Leininger Fedd, wife of Milton III, of Easton; a sister, Michele Campbell, of Wilmington, Del.; a sister, Melanie Wagner, wife of Greg, of Pottsville; a grandson, Matthew Leininger; a grandson, Jacob Leininger; a granddaughter, Marlowe Fedd; nieces and nephews.

He was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair. He was a 1969 graduate of Nativity BVM High School. In 1973, Ed graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in law enforcement and corrections.

He was very active in his community and also with Big Brothers and Big Sisters, which is now called Big Impact Group of Schuylkill County. He was a member of Knights of Columbus. Ed coached Little League and CYO basketball leagues. He was an avid Penn State and Philadelphia Phillies fan. Ed's family and friends always enjoyed his sense of humor.

A religious service and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family at a later date. The family would appreciate contributions to St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, or Big Impact Group of Schuylkill County, 23 Meadow Brook Drive, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 2, 2020
