|
|
Edward M. Whalen, 72, formerly of Mahanoy City, passed away peacefully April 23.
Born July 24, 1947, he was a son of the late Edward Whalen and Anna (Copley) Whalen. He was educated in Mahanoy City schools.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Fronczak; a brother, Tom Whalen; two sons, Michael Whalen and Edward Whalen.
He is survived by two brothers, Jim, Hampton, Georgia, and Joe, Frackville; his children, two daughters, Michelle (Courtney) Salked, Pittsburgh, and Shannon Sterner, Bowling Green, Ky.,five sons, Jimmy, Bobby and Jeffrey Whalen, Shenandoah, Shawn Whalen, Frackville, and Christopher Whalen, Schuylkill Haven; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his former long time companion, Cathy James, Schuylkill Haven, as well as her daughters and granddaughters.
Due to the current events of the world, future services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 28, 2020