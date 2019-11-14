|
Edward R. Griegel Jr., 58, of Pottsville, died Monday at home.
He was born Dec. 7, 1960, in Philadelphia, a son of Alice Roth Griegel, Waynesboro, and the late Edward R. Griegel Sr.
He was a graduate of Henderson High School and Penn State University.
He was vice president of operations for Sunbury Generation, Shamokin Dam.
Ed was a member of Penn State Alumni Association, a former active Boy Scout Leader, and an island steward for Susquehanna River Trail Association. Throughout his life, Ed loved camping, fishing, hiking, the beach and all other outdoor activities. He was also an avid Penn State fan.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 35 years, Danita Coogan Griegel; a son, Stephen Griegel and his fianceé, Catherine Bergeron, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; a daughter, Shannon Griegel, of Pottsville; two grandsons, Matthew and Daniel; a sister, Sue Siper and her husband, Dwayne, of Greencastle; a brother, Dave Griegel and his wife, Seiran, of San Diego, Calif.; two grandpuppies, Fluffington and Lexa; nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Susquehanna River Trail Association, PO Box 62023, Harrisburg, PA 17106. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Ed's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
