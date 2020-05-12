|
Edward R. Jansson, 72, of Spring City, formerly of Schuylkill Haven and Orwigsburg, passed away Sunday, May 10, at Southeastern Veterans Center, Spring City.
Born Oct. 8, 1947, in Rockville Center, N.Y., he was a son of the late Shirley (Burgess) and Frank Jansson.
He formerly attended Faith Church, Orwigsburg.
After graduating high school, he attended Penn State University. He also served in the Navy on the USS Intrepid as an avionics technician.
He was last employed by Nabisco as a sales representative. He was involved with American Legion in Schuylkill Haven. Also active with Schuylkill Haven Golf League. He coached Teener League and was involved with both the girls' and boys' basketball teams.
Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Jansson.
He is survived by his caretaker and former wife, Diana (Sirlin) Jansson; son, Christopher Jansson, Pottstown; daughter, Courtney Dallas, wife of Samuel, Gilbertsville; grandsons, Chase and Luke Dallas; sister, Kathy Nabholz, wife of Lenny, Cressona; brother, Doug Jansson, Schuylkill Haven; cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held privately at a later date. The family requests donations to Faith Church, 1168 Centre Turnpike, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements and cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both of Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 12, 2020