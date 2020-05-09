|
|
Edward Shimukonas, 76, of Gilberton, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Orwigsburg Center, Orwigsburg.
Born Nov. 22, 1943, in Gilberton, he was a son of the late Joseph and Anna (Gawley) Shimukonas.
He was of the Catholic faith.
He participated in many charitable programs most of his life.
While he lived in Frackville, he had many loving caregivers he called "Mom," who are much appreciated by his family.
Edward attended Avenues/Possibilities, Mahanoy City.
He was preceded in death by sister, Theresa Yashinsky, of Gilberton.
Surviving are brothers, Joseph Shimukonas, of Barnesville, and Anthony Shimukonas, of Barnesville; brother-in-law, John Yashinsky, of Gilberton; nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be private in Our Lady of Siluva Roman Catholic Cemetery, Frackville, with the Rev. Kevin Gallagher officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 9, 2020