Edward "Elmer" Spotts, 92, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2020, with his family by his side and with him in spirit.
Elmer was born on Jan. 16, 1928, in Valley Furnace, one of 11 children born to Alfred and Mary Jane Spotts.
He graduated from Blythe High School and enlisted in the Army, where he served honorably with the occupation forces in Japan and in the Air Force in Germany, assisting with the Berlin Air Lift. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1952 and returned to New Philadelphia, where he courted the love of his life, Louise "Sweets" Tomey.
They married in 1953 and moved to New Jersey in 1957, settling in Cranford, N.J., for 30 years, where they raised their children, son, Edward and daughter, Charlene (Sam), the second love of his life. Elmer was a quiet supporter of his children, grandchildren and all of their endeavors, never offering criticism and finding happiness and pride in their accomplishments and adventures.
Elmer and Louise experienced many fun travels throughout the United States and to Ireland over the years, often with his beloved brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Evelyn Spotts. Their trips to Montana, to visit son, Edward and family, will provide cherished memories of fishing, laughing and crazy river crossings for generations.
In 1993, Elmer and Louise returned to New Philadelphia and enjoyed many happy years with family and friends. He was a devoted caretaker to Louise and it was inspirational, humbling and often entertaining to watch them tease and joke their way through their later years together.
Elmer started each day with a smile and shared it, along with a joke, with all he met. He was happiest when laughing with friends and family, but also had a quiet, gentle side. He spent many years enjoying fishing, always patiently and just happy to be outside, and tending his garden flowers and vegetables, sharing his bounty and famous tomatoes with all. He was a lifelong learner, whether tinkering with new ways to garden or figuring out an iPad so he could share his smiles and love (and jokes of course) with his newest grandsons, Michael and Jack, during their weekly Facetime calls.
We bid farewell for now to this generous man who lived life to its fullest to the end and left everyone who knew him with a smile and better for it. We love and will miss him terribly.
Elmer is survived by his brother, Allen Spotts, Middleport; daughter, Charlene (husband Bill) Eitzen, Readington, N.J.; son, Edward (wife Terra) Spotts, Manhattan, Mont.; grandchildren, Amanda and Matthew Eitzen and Michael and Jack Spotts.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a future date when the many who love and wish to honor his memory can more readily attend. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 21, 2020