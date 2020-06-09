|
Edward T. Malia, 66, of Berwick, and Naples, Fla., passed away peacefully June 5, 2020, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Born March 7, 1954, in Ashland, he was a son of Edward Terence Malia (deceased) and Bertha Dewey of Levittown.
He was retired from Talen Energy, spending 38 years as a mechanical maintenance leader. His passions were traveling, biking and spending time with family and his grandchildren.
Edward is survived by his mother, as well as his wife, Janet Carnevali Sidwar; son, Matthew, husband of Brandi Erdman, Berwick; daughter, Melanie, Stillwater; son, Shane, husband of Jessica Swank, Bloomsburg; stepson, Bryan Sidwar, husband of Tara Wynings, Warrington; stepdaughter, Sarah Sidwar, wife of Jeremiah Dyer, State College; grandchildren, Declan, Sydney and Camden Malia; step-grandchildren, Gavin and Luke Sidwar and Declan Lydia and Marshall Dyer; sister, Ann McManus, of Levittown; sister, Patricia Malia, of Neshaminy; brother, Robert Malia, of Mount Carmel.
Services will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at James L. Hinckley Jr. Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1024 Market St., Berwick, with Pastor Ryan Reigh officiating. Friends and family will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to Shriners' Hospital or St. Jude Hospital. Family and friends may send online condolences to jameslhinckleyjrfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 9, 2020