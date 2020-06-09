Home

POWERED BY

Services
James L Hinckley Jr Funeral Home
1024 N Market St
Berwick, PA 18603
(570) 752-3805
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Malia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward T. Malia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward T. Malia Obituary
Edward T. Malia, 66, of Berwick, and Naples, Fla., passed away peacefully June 5, 2020, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born March 7, 1954, in Ashland, he was a son of Edward Terence Malia (deceased) and Bertha Dewey of Levittown.

He was retired from Talen Energy, spending 38 years as a mechanical maintenance leader. His passions were traveling, biking and spending time with family and his grandchildren.

Edward is survived by his mother, as well as his wife, Janet Carnevali Sidwar; son, Matthew, husband of Brandi Erdman, Berwick; daughter, Melanie, Stillwater; son, Shane, husband of Jessica Swank, Bloomsburg; stepson, Bryan Sidwar, husband of Tara Wynings, Warrington; stepdaughter, Sarah Sidwar, wife of Jeremiah Dyer, State College; grandchildren, Declan, Sydney and Camden Malia; step-grandchildren, Gavin and Luke Sidwar and Declan Lydia and Marshall Dyer; sister, Ann McManus, of Levittown; sister, Patricia Malia, of Neshaminy; brother, Robert Malia, of Mount Carmel.

Services will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at James L. Hinckley Jr. Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1024 Market St., Berwick, with Pastor Ryan Reigh officiating. Friends and family will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to Shriners' Hospital or St. Jude Hospital. Family and friends may send online condolences to jameslhinckleyjrfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -