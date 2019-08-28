|
|
Edward V. Heck, 82, of Pottsville, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.
Born in Schuylkill Haven, April 28, 1937, he was a son of the late Doris (Hollenbush) and William F. Heck.
He was the widower of Rojean (Witmer) Heck.
He was a member of Auburn Church of God, Auburn.
He worked as a self- employed carpenter.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Heck.
Edward is survived by a son, Edward D. Heck, West Hempfield Township; daughter, Cindy Bramble, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three grandchildren; great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Sandra Clark, Mechanicsburg, Brian Clark, Harrisburg, Billy Clark, Harrisburg, Carol Gentry, Van Buren, Ark., Linda Bouder, Carlisle and Kevin Moran, Schuylkill Haven; sister, Dolores Gradwell, Schuylkill Haven.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Auburn Church of God, 230 Market St., Auburn, PA 17922. To extend condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. and Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both of Schuylkill Haven, have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 28, 2019