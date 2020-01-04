|
Edward W. Etzweiler, 72, of Minersville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Edward was born April 12, 1947, in Lebanon, a son of the late Ethel (Steffy) and Edward William Etzweiler Sr.
Edward is survived by a daughter, Rachel L. Etzweiler and her fiance, Andrew Young, of Fort Worth, Texas. Edward is also survived by his fiancee, Sandra Krimm, Minersville.
A religious service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. A public visitation shall be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made during Edward's service to assist with costs related to rehoming his pets. The remainder of the donations will benefit Save the Strays Schuylkill, a nonprofit animal rescue organization. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 4, 2020