Hill Funeral Home - Rehrersburg
111 Godfrey St.
Rehrersburg, PA 19550
717-933-4316
Edwin L. Yeakley

Edwin L. Yeakley Obituary
Edwin L. Yeakley, 93, of Bethel, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home.

He was the husband of the late Francis J. Yeakley, who died Jan. 19, 2006.

Edwin, a son of the late Herbert and Sally (Boltz) Yeakley, was born in Bethel.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by three daughters, Deborah A. Martin, Myrtle Beach, S.C., Lori A. Edwards, Summit Station, and Stacie A. Yeakley, Bethel; two grandsons; four great-grandsons; a step-great-grandson; a brother, Clark Yeakley, Bethel.

He retired from PennDOT after 30 years and was a farmer for all of his life.

Services are private at this time and a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later time. Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey St., Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Ambulance, Box 32, Bethel, PA 19507. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
