Edwin M. Wenrich

Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
Edwin M. Wenrich

Edwin M. Wenrich Obituary

Edwin M. Wenrich, 84, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Aug. 11, 2020, at 10:17 a.m. in his residence.

He was the husband of Beulah M. (Helton) Wenrich.

Born in Hopeland, Lancaster County, he was a son of the late Edwin H. and Elizabeth A. (Killinger) Wenrich.

Ed was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War and was a painter most of his life.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Ruth Sweigart.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Edwin J. Wenrich, of Schuylkill Haven, Roseanne Miller, of Fivepointville, Matthew E. Wenrich, of Manheim, twins, Sharon Styer, of Wyomissing, and Karen Artz, of Salunga; sisters, Dorothy Colamarino, of Stevens, Anna M. Ponessa, of Lebanon, and Rose V. Hoch, of Elizabethtown; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Father Demetrius Nicoloudakis will officiate. Interment will be in Mellinger's Union Meeting House & Cemetery, Schoeneck. Viewing will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday. Visit www.kleefuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 13, 2020
