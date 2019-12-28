|
|
Eileen A. Weikel, 70, of Ashland, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home.
Born Feb. 17, 1949, in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Burns) Scully.
Eileen graduated from Immaculate Heart High School, Fountain Springs, Class of 1966. She worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C., Prudential Insurance Co., Newark, N.J., Tri State Envelope, Ashland, and for many years, ran Black Diamond Video Store, Ashland.
Along with her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Scully.
Surviving are her husband, Daniel Weikel, of Ashland; children, Daniel Weikel, husband of Anna, of Ashland, and Sharon Moser, wife of David, of Ashland; brother and sister, Thomas Scully, of Hatboro, and Mary Freed, of Lavelle; grandchildren, Justin Weikel, David Weikel, Alison Weikel and Rachel Weikel; great-grandchildren, Hailynn and Zayden; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland, with the Rev. Francis Iroot officiating. Viewing to be held at 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment at a later date will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Legion Post 434, 505 Centre St., Ashland, PA, 17921. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 28, 2019