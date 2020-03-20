|
Eileen Chernosky, 83, of West West Terrace, Branch Township, passed away on Wednesday at Schuylkill Center.
Born in Saint Clair, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Anna Kroupa Travis. She was a 1955 graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School. She had been employed in the local garment industry, having worked for Minersville Dress Company and Van Heusen. She later worked at K-Mart, Frackville, retiring after 25 years of service.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville. She was also a member of ILGWU. She had served as a Den Mother with the Minersville Cub Scouts.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William G. Chernosky Sr., on May 29, 2019.
Surviving are two sons, William G. "Bud" Chernosky Jr. (spouse, Tammy), Forestville, and Richard Chernosky (spouse, Rose), Buck Run; three grandchildren, Ann Marie Chernosky (spouse, Jake Scholtes), Yuiko Chernosky and Jarret Pauly; a great-granddaughter, Mercedes Chernosky (companion, Dan Cullen). She is also survived by a sister, Carol Dutter, Easton; nieces and nephews.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville, on Sunday from 6 p.m. and on Monday from 6 a.m. Visitation will end promptly at 10:15 a.m. Visitors are expected to follow CDC and PADOH guidelines regarding wellness and social distancing. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for the immediate family on Monday at 11 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. Private interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hillside, Pottsville. Contributions are preferred to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Dr., Pine Grove, PA 17963, or by visiting their website at www.rsmspca.com. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
