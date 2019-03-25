Eileen J. Blackwell, 62, of Frackville, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen J. Blackwell.
Eileen was born in Shenandoah, Feb. 8, 1957, a daughter of the late Gladys Klemavage and Franklin Knipe.
She was a graduate of Hazleton High School and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Brandonville.
Eileen enjoyed crocheting, crafting, doing puzzles and gardening.
Family was very important to her and she cherished her grandchildren and great-grandson.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, James Blackwell, of Frackville; children, James Blackwell II and his wife, Jeneen, of Mahanoy City, Christopher Blackwell and Nicole Dinofa, of Lost Creek, Matthew Blackwell and Jessica Catherman, of Frackville, and Sarah, wife of Jeffrey Fritz, of Nanticoke; two brothers, John Knipe and his wife, Patricia, of Ashland, and Keith Knipe and his wife, Theresa, of Sheppton; a sister, Lois, wife of Thomas Butler, of Frackville; eight grandchildren, Jimmy III, Bethann, Courtney, Jeffery, Austin, Cheyenne, Justin and Kailey; a great-grandson, Marc; nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown, with the Rev. Bruce Nobel officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Eileen's viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service. Eileen will be laid to rest in Brandonville Union Cemetery following the services. To sign the online register or for directions, please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
(570) 889-3804
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 25, 2019