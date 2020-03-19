Home

Eileen L. Noecker, 81, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Orwigsburg Center.

She was the wife of Henry M. Noecker, who died Aug. 7, 1999.

Born in Auburn, she was a daughter of the late Clyde L. and Mildred M. (Fisher) Rogers.

Eileen worked for Hubler Shoe Factory, Auburn, and Walk In Shoe Company, Schuylkill Haven, retiring in 1998. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Auburn. Eileen was also a member of the VFW and Ladies Auxiliary, Auburn.

She was predeceased by a grandson, Carl E. Solt, died May 6, 2015; and a brother, Vernon C. Rogers Sr., who died Dec. 10, 2003.

Eileen is survived by a daughter, Shirley A. (Noecker), wife of Carl G. Solt, Auburn.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. John's Church Cemetery, Auburn. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
