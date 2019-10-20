|
Eileen M. Goodwin, 55, of Pottsville, died Thursday afternoon at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia.
She was born Sept. 9, 1964, in Pottsville. She was a daughter of Joseph J. and Dorothy Bauer Conway, Pottsville.
She was a 1983 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.
She was employed by Diakon Community Services, Pottsville.
Eileen was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her husband Bradford Goodwin, with whom she celebrated 28 years of marriage with on Feb. 23; two sons, Joshua and Jacob Goodwin, Pottsville; nine siblings, Joseph Conway and his wife, Lucy, Kathy Brennan, widow of Bob, Michael Conway and his wife, Karen, Mary Lopez and her husband, Joe, Aggie Messner and her husband, Jack, Dodie Conway, Patricia Dolan and her husband, Kenneth, John Conway and his wife, Ann Pat, Rose Straebel and her husband, Rob; nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Lisa Etkins and the entire oncology staff at Fox Chase Cancer Center for their loving care throughout Eileen's battle with cancer.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia PA, 19111. Interment will follow in Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Eileen's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
