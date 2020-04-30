|
|
Eileen M. Wolfe, 85, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at West Shore Hospital.
Born May 4, 1934, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late August and Mary (Bergan) Zula.
Eileen was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville, and went on to work at both the former Olmstead Air Force Base and former Ships Parts Control Center prior to her retirement. She is best remembered for her love of her family and having had many cats throughout her life. She enjoyed volunteering at various animal rescue organizations, including PAWS, Camp Hill; Compassionate Hearts, Mechanicsburg; and Helen O. Krause Animal Foundation, Dillsburg.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Zula and Elizabeth Iovino.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Mark W. Wolfe; her daughter, Wendy Wolfe Brown; her son-in-law, Howard K. Brown Jr.; her three grandsons, Noah, Eli and Zane Brown.
Due to pandemic considerations, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced to family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Nobody's Cats Foundation, 3909 Hartzdale Drive, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 30, 2020