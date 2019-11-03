|
|
Elaine Emma Kramer, 67, of Pleasant Valley Road, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Elaine fought a brave six-year battle with cancer but is now at peace with the Lord.
Born Christmas day 1952, she was a daughter of Arlin Kramer Sr., of Pine Grove.
Elaine was a 1970 graduate of Pine Grove High School. She attended Jonestown Bible Church and participated in multiple church activities.
She was an expert seamstress and worked for Fox Knapp in Pine Grove.
Elaine was a foster mother for 25 years, with multiple state and county child service organizations and in that time, raised 34 children. Elaine loved her children and adored her siblings.
Surviving, in addition to her father, are three daughters, Alaina and husband, Zachary Thibault, of Vermont, and her three children, Saphrya, Joseph and Izabelle, Angelique Kramer and Kaitlyn Sisko, both of Pine Grove; a son, Michael Kramer and his daughter, Ryleigh, of West Reading; five sisters, Vanda Carrier, of Allentown, Colleen Kramer, of Reading, Pamela Kramer, of Texas, Carol and husband, Errol Pheffer, of North Carolina, Alice Hunkapiller, of Schuylkill Haven; a brother, Arlin Jr. and wife, Glory Kramer, of Radcliff, Ky.; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 6, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastors Larry Griener and Joseph Catani officiating. There will be a viewing from 11 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions to the Jonestown Bible Church, 14 Silvertown Road, Jonestown, PA 17038, in her memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 3, 2019