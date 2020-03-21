Home

Elaine J. Miller Obituary
Elaine J. Miller, 76, of Parkway, Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, March 20, at Orwigsburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Orwigsburg.

Born March 27, 1943, in Molino, she was a daughter of the late Minnie (Stutzman) and William Bainbridge

She was last employed by Blue Mountain Mushroom as a payroll administrator.

Elaine was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Stotland, Anabelle Sowers, Jean Stauffer, Irene Mellon, Billene Breiner, John Bainbridge and James Bainbridge.

She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Miller, wife of Michael, of Lenhartsville, and Tanya Holmes, of Orwigsburg; grandchildren, Brock and Spencer Miller and Megan Holmes; brother, Allen Bainbridge, husband of Joan, of Drehersville.

Family requests donations to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, formerly Pinnacle Health Care, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The services and interment will be held privately. Condolences may be left for the family at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
