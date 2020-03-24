|
Elaine M. Peters, 72, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Broad Mountain Health & Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
She was born March 6, 1948, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late George Wilcosky and Evelyn (Schappell) Wilcosky. Elaine was the wife of the late Allen L. Peters, who passed away in 2015.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville. She was a 1966 graduate of Pottsville Area High School. She worked at the former Pottsville Bleach and Dye, Port Carbon.
Elaine is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Wilcosky, husband of Sandy, of North Carolina; nephews, Jeff Wilcosky Jr., of North Carolina, and Joe Wilcosky, husband of Kim, of Pottsville; two great-nieces, Sarah and Angela.
Services and interment are private at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
