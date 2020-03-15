Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dostal Bokas Funeral Services
6245 Columbia Road
North Olmsted, OH 44070
440-779-0450
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Yakamavage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine M. "Peach" Yakamavage

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine M. "Peach" Yakamavage Obituary
Elaine M. "Peach" Yakamavage, 80, of Westlake, passed away March 11, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sophie Veracco.

Beloved wife of 51 years to Ed; loving mother of Jennifer Jancik and Lisa Yakamavage; cherished grandmother of Kyrsten (Joe) Kufel, Kaitlyn and Kyra Jancik; great-grandmother of Miles and Mary Lynn; dear sister of Shay "John" (the late Kathy) Veracco, James (Kathy) Veracco and Mary Ann (Ed) Rutecky.

Elaine was devoted to her family. She enjoyed travelling, nice clothing, shopping, golfing, fishing and playing Bridge. Elaine had previously worked as a key puncher with the Penn Central Railroad. She was past president of NAMI Cuyahoga County chapter. Elaine was also a four time cancer survivor.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Dostal Bokas Funeral Services & Sunset Memorial Park has charge of arrangements. Visit www.dostalbokas.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dostal Bokas Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -