Elaine M. "Peach" Yakamavage, 80, of Westlake, passed away March 11, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sophie Veracco.
Beloved wife of 51 years to Ed; loving mother of Jennifer Jancik and Lisa Yakamavage; cherished grandmother of Kyrsten (Joe) Kufel, Kaitlyn and Kyra Jancik; great-grandmother of Miles and Mary Lynn; dear sister of Shay "John" (the late Kathy) Veracco, James (Kathy) Veracco and Mary Ann (Ed) Rutecky.
Elaine was devoted to her family. She enjoyed travelling, nice clothing, shopping, golfing, fishing and playing Bridge. Elaine had previously worked as a key puncher with the Penn Central Railroad. She was past president of NAMI Cuyahoga County chapter. Elaine was also a four time cancer survivor.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Dostal Bokas Funeral Services & Sunset Memorial Park has charge of arrangements. Visit www.dostalbokas.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 15, 2020