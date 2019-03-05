Elaine Patricia Latsko Gownley, 75, passed away Saturday, March 2, at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville, Tenn.
Born in Ashland, she was a daughter of John Joseph and Sophie Hendricks Latsko.
She was a graduate of Butler Township High School, Class of 1962, and later was employed as a seamstress before taking on the role of a full-time homemaker.
A "Jill of all Trades," she was an exceptionally gifted handicraft person, whether it was sewing, crocheting/knitting, needlework, carpentry, cooking, decorating or helping her husband as a machinist assistant! No job was too tough to tackle, and she did everything she undertook with a level of dedication and perfection that was to be admired. A woman of faith and love of family, she was a great source of strength and devotion to them throughout her life. She loved and always made holidays extra special.
Elaine was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish, Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Michael Lawrence; their daughter, Patricia and her husband, Michael Vanek, of Knoxville; her grandchildren, Christine and Sean; her two brothers, John Latsko, of Ashland, and Lawrence Latsko and his wife, Cheryl, of Elysburg; nieces and nephews.
Viewing and calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, with a Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at All Saints Catholic Parish, 620 N. Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville.
