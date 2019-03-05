Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Patricia Gownley. View Sign

Elaine Patricia Latsko Gownley, 75, passed away Saturday, March 2, at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville, Tenn.



Born in Ashland, she was a daughter of John Joseph and Sophie Hendricks Latsko.



She was a graduate of Butler Township High School, Class of 1962, and later was employed as a seamstress before taking on the role of a full-time homemaker.



A "Jill of all Trades," she was an exceptionally gifted handicraft person, whether it was sewing, crocheting/knitting, needlework, carpentry, cooking, decorating or helping her husband as a machinist assistant! No job was too tough to tackle, and she did everything she undertook with a level of dedication and perfection that was to be admired. A woman of faith and love of family, she was a great source of strength and devotion to them throughout her life. She loved and always made holidays extra special.



Elaine was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish, Knoxville.



She was preceded in death by her father.



She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Michael Lawrence; their daughter, Patricia and her husband, Michael Vanek, of Knoxville; her grandchildren, Christine and Sean; her two brothers, John Latsko, of Ashland, and Lawrence Latsko and his wife, Cheryl, of Elysburg; nieces and nephews.



Viewing and calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, with a Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at All Saints Catholic Parish, 620 N. Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville.



