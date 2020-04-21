Home

Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
Elaine Sweeney


1934 - 2020
Elaine Sweeney Obituary
Elaine Sweeney, 86, of Delano, passed peacefully Sunday, April 19, at Wesley Enhanced Living Main Line in Media, where she had resided since 2015.

Born Jan. 27, 1934, in Delano, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Stepanski) Kadelock.

Elaine was a member of St. Richard Church, Barnesville. She loved to read, enjoyed working at Brown Bag, Barnesville, was an avid and terrific cook, and especially enjoyed spending time with her daughter, friends and family. Elaine loved Chick-fil-A milkshakes and a fountain Coke. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, James P. Sweeney, in 2005; brothers, John Kadelock, Frank Kadelock and Thomas Kadelock; sisters, Beverly Yarrish, Marilee Subacz and Pearl Carrigan.

Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Sweeney (Eugene Morris), of Upper Chichester; her sister, Rosalie Barnes, of Mahanoy City; brother, Joseph Kadelock, of Springtown; nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service will be private due to the COVID-19 crisis. It will be held at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Elaine will be interred next to her husband, Jim, at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter, 101 Greenwood Ave. Suite 200, Jenkintown, PA 19046, www.lupustristate.org/donate.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
