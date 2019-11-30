Home

Elda M. Renninger Obituary
Elda M. Renninger, 89, of New Ringgold, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, at Luther Ridge at Seiders Hill.

She was born in Berks County, Feb. 13, 1930, a daughter of the late Lulu and Russel Focht.

She was formerly employed by Atlas Chemical Inc., from which she retired after many years of service.

Elda was preceded in death by a son, John Renninger; a daughter, Diane Meyer, of Dunnellon, Fla.; a son, Thomas Renninger, of Orwigsburg; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with the arrangements, with cremation services by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
