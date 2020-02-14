|
|
Eldora H. Seaman, 96, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Orwigsburg Center, Orwigsburg, where she had been a resident.
Born Sept. 16, 1923, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Eva (Loy) Fidler. She was raised by the late William and Katie (Schaeffer) Loy.
She was the widow of Albert J. Seaman, who passed away Nov. 12, 2000.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Althea Fidler, and brothers, Arlinn and Lamar Fidler.
Eldora was a 1940 graduate of Cressona High School.
She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Friedensburg.
Eldora was a life member of Friedensburg Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She also belonged to the Schuylkill Haven Senior Citizens. She was formerly active with 4-H, and Blue Mountain Band Boosters.
Eldora was formerly employed by local retail stores, including Lee Ann Shop, Bonnie Jean Shoppe, and Rarings Shoes.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra Marteslo and husband, George, of Mechanicsburg, and Belinda Boger and husband, Bruce, of Pottsville; grandchildren, Jason Boger and wife, Stefanie, Wade Boger, Alexis Marteslo and husband, Hane Tarris, Amanda Martz, Dustin Kurtek and husband, Adam; 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins, including Ruth Dewald and Wayne Loy.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Friedensburg. A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the church with Pastor Peggy Sue Pfeffer officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Interment will follow in St. John's Union Cemetery, Friedensburg. At the family's request, donations in Eldora's memory may be sent to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 86, Friedensburg, PA 17933, or Friedensburg Fire Company, P.O. Box 130, Friedensburg, PA 17933. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 14, 2020