|
|
Eleanor C. Wessner, 81, of New Ringgold, passed away Tuesday, May 5, at her residence.
Eleanor was born April 23, 1939, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Edith Bachman. She was raised by her grandparents, Edward "Cotton" and Ada Bachman.
Eleanor was the wife of George Edward Wessner. They were married Oct. 18, 1958.
She graduated from Cressona High School, Class of 1957, and worked at Sylray and Alpha Mills, Orwigsburg.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Elizabeth Dunkleberger, Florence Bindley, Barbara Hess, Edward Bachman Jr. and Robert Bachman.
In addition to her husband, George, of 61 years, Eleanor is survived by her two daughters, Debra, wife of Michael Sterner, and Robin, wife of David Penberth; her son, Edward Wessner; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Travis and Tyler Sterner, Megan Whitney, Laryssa Moyer, Kelcey and Madyson Wessner. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren.
Private services are entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 6, 2020