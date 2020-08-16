Home

Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
Service
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
More Obituaries for Eleanor Klinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Elva Klinger


1927 - 2020
Eleanor Elva Klinger Obituary

Eleanor Elva Klinger, 93, lifelong resident of Spring Glen, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 13, at The Gardens of York Terrace, Pottsville.

She was born April 14, 1927, in Valley View, a daughter of the late Daniel and Verna Schucker Miller.

She attended Hegins Township schools.

Eleanor was a homemaker most of her life, loved cooking and enjoyed spending time with her family. In the past she had worked for the former Philmark Manufacturing, Valley View.

She was a member of Pine Creek United Methodist Church, Spring Glen.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin H., in 2011; a son, Dennis; brothers, Bruce and John Miller; sisters, Evelyn Smith, June Heim and Mary Alice Deibert.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann L. and husband, Jeff Hepler, of Sacramento; son, Donald M. and wife, Cindy Klinger, of Monongahela; three grandsons, the Rev. Brad and wife, Tonya Hatter, of Selinsgrove, Todd and wife, Marci Klinger, of Monongahela, Jeffery and wife, Becky Klinger, of Monongahela; granddaughter, Lori and husband, John Neiswender, of Muncy; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis and husband, Eugene Hepler, of Fairless Hills; nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, with the Rev. Benjamin Scholl officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mark's Cemetery, Spring Glen. Memorial contributions can be made to Pine Creek United Methodist Church, C\O Norman Lettich, 428 Fearnot Road, Sacramento, PA 17968. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 16, 2020
