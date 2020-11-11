Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Malenich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Hardy Malenich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Hardy Malenich Obituary

Eleanor Hardy Malenich, 91, of Palo Alto, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.

Born Nov. 21, 1928, in Palo Alto, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary "Mamie" (Dronginis) Hardy.

Eleanor worked in the garment industry and was a member of the former St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, Port Carbon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Micheal "Mickey" Malenich; two brothers, Joseph and Robert Hardy; her nephew and caretaker, Joseph Lipsett III.

Eleanor is survived by niece and caretaker, Cecille Lipsett, of Pottsville; nephew, Kenneth Scott Lipsett; sister-in-law, Helen Kosinski; cousins, Edward and William; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home. Interment will be held privately in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -