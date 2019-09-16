|
Eleanor L. Seasock, 90, a lifelong resident of Frackville, passed away Friday evening at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Frackville, Oct. 29, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Enoch and Mary Conapitski.
She was a graduate of Frackville High School, Class of 1947.
She worked as a sewing machine operator for the former Model Garment Factory, Frackville.
Eleanor was a member of St. Michael Ukrainain Catholic Church, Frackville, and was active with many church functions. She was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 1580 Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Post 398 Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the former Ladies of the Elks, BPOE Lodge 1533, all of Frackville. She was also a member of the ILGWU.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles W. Seasock, in 2014; brothers and sisters.
Eleanor is survived by two sons, Charles M. Seasock and his wife, Bonnie, Apex, N.C., and Dennis Seasock and his wife, Toni, Hunting Beach, Calif.; three grandchildren, Cynthia Grosser and husband, Donald, Karie Seasock and Kyle Seasock; two great-grandchildren, Joshua and Sarah Grosser; a sister in Camp Hill; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Petro Zvarych as the celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Parastas will be held at 9 a.m. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eleanor's name to the . Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
