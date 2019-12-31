|
Eleanor L. Yentsch, 82, of Locust Gap, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Jan. 29, 1937, in Gowen City, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Clara (Walter) Troxell.
Eleanor worked at the former Jupiter store in Shamokin and was also a homemaker. She was on the Locust Gap election board, member of the former Union Evangelical Church, Locust Gap, and of Arc Susquehanna Valley, Sunbury.
She enjoyed taking trips to Rehoboth Beach, Del., and doing crossword puzzles. Eleanor really loved her dog, Razor.
Along with her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, George Yentsch, in 2007; and sister, Helen Hornberger.
Surviving are a daughter, Bonnie Yentsch, of Locust Gap; sister, Mary Keresetter, of Trevorton; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 3, at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, with Pastor Jim Bowers officiating. Interment in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Arc Susquehanna Valley, 326 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801, or to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses, mailing address 901 Centre St., Ashland, PA 17921. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, F.D. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Visit www.rothermelfh.com.
