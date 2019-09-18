Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home
1133 Ridge Road
Klingerstown, PA 17941
570-648-0681
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Deitrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor M. "Lottie" Deitrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor M. "Lottie" Deitrich Obituary
Eleanor M. "Lottie" Deitrich, 88, of Pitman, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Green Valley Skilled Nursing Center, Pitman.

Eleanor was born in Klingerstown, April 21, 1931, a daughter of the late Helen (Straub) and Leon Miller.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard R. Deitrich, who passed away Aug. 10, 2004.

She was a graduate of Hegins Township High School. She was employed as a seamstress at several garment factories in the area and as a cook at the hoagie shop in Valley View. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and enjoyed quilting with the ladies church group.

Eleanor is survived by two daughters, Shirley Schwalm, of Hegins, and Pamela, wife of Blake Morgan, of Klingerstown; three sons, Leonard, husband of Denise Deitrich, of Hegins, Michael, husband of Leisha Deitrich, of Hegins, and Dennis Deitrich, of Pitman; one brother, Jim Miller; one sister, Virginia Keim; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now