Eleanor M. "Lottie" Deitrich, 88, of Pitman, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Green Valley Skilled Nursing Center, Pitman.
Eleanor was born in Klingerstown, April 21, 1931, a daughter of the late Helen (Straub) and Leon Miller.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard R. Deitrich, who passed away Aug. 10, 2004.
She was a graduate of Hegins Township High School. She was employed as a seamstress at several garment factories in the area and as a cook at the hoagie shop in Valley View. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and enjoyed quilting with the ladies church group.
Eleanor is survived by two daughters, Shirley Schwalm, of Hegins, and Pamela, wife of Blake Morgan, of Klingerstown; three sons, Leonard, husband of Denise Deitrich, of Hegins, Michael, husband of Leisha Deitrich, of Hegins, and Dennis Deitrich, of Pitman; one brother, Jim Miller; one sister, Virginia Keim; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 18, 2019