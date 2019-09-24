|
|
Eleanor M. "Judy" Greene, 81, of Mahanoy City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, while in the company of family members at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
She was born in Mahanoy City, Sept. 25, 1937, a daughter of the late Luther D. and Marion E. (Stocker) Halt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald H. Greene, on April 20, 2018.
She was a member of the former Salem Evangelical Congregational Church in Mahanoy City.
Judy graduated from the former Mahanoy City High School with the Class of 1955.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Reed.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynda D., wife of Robert Haas, of Long Beach, Calif.; and her sister, Barbara Bonsall, of Mahanoy City. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Duncan and Bethan Mcintyre and Daniel Haas; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Hazel Chan; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, 19 E. Mahanoy Ave., Mahanoy City. Interment will follow in German Protestant Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Franklin R. Fetter, funeral director, has charge of the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 24, 2019