Eleanor M. Hammer, 92, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Seton Manor.
Born Aug. 9, 1927, she was a daughter of the late James and Agnes Cecelia (Kilmurray) Hammer.
She was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pottsville.
Eleanor was a Pottsville High School graduate, Class of 1945. She worked in the garment industry for several years, including Onyx Blouse and retiring from Pine Shirt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Shuey, and brothers, John Hammer and Francis Hammer.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Pastor Alex DuBee will officiate. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Hammer family.
