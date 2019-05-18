|
Eleanor May Ambrose, 86, of Tamaqua, and formerly of Williamstown and Pottsville, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Coaldale.
She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Ambrose, who died Feb. 19, 1999.
Born in Philadelphia, Oct. 7, 1932, Eleanor was a daughter of the late Laura Shoup. A 1952 graduate of Pottsville Area High School, she also graduated from the Ford Business School, Pottsville, and worked as a secretary for various local businesses until 1961. When her first child was born, Eleanor became a committed full-time stay at home mom.
She was a member of The Parish of St. John XXIII and previously Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the ladies auxiliary. Eleanor loved to sing and at one time had been a soloist for the group "Alluminaires." She also was an avid swimmer and diver.
Eleanor is survived by sons, Joseph A. Ambrose Jr., of Exeter Township, David Ambrose, of Tamaqua, and Michael Ambrose, of Tamaqua; daughters, Catherine Ambrose, of Danville, and Eleanor Manness and her husband, William, of Cumbola; granddaughter, Kaleigh Christman; grandson, Joshua Ambrose-Manness; half-sister, Mary Fowler, of Frackville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, will follow the Mass. Call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Memorials in Eleanor's name may be made to The Parish of St. John XXIII, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 18, 2019
