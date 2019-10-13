|
Eleanor Murray, 88, entered in eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
She was born in Mount Carmel, March 10, 1931, to the late Robert and Victoria (Zubovich) Snedden.
She graduated from Mount Carmel High School and worked at Woolworths and Victoria Theater before becoming a telephone operator for Bell Telephone for 10 years.
She married the love of her life, Raymond Murray, on July 4, 1953, and they were married for 63 years until his passing in March 2017.
She had a lovely singing voice and could often be heard singing and humming around the house while doing her housework. She loved singing in church and would also play tambourine when attending the Gospel Tabernacle in Shamokin.
She loved being a homemaker. Taking care of her home and family was the most important thing in her world. She had a great love of Jesus and shared her faith with everyone she met, handing out gospel tracts in the community every chance she got. A kind and generous woman, she would always help someone in need any way she could. She was beautiful and had a great sense of style that turned heads everywhere she went. She will be forever missed by her family.
She was the last living member of her family, preceded in death by sister, Jane McAndrew, and brothers, Robert and Paul Snedden.
She is survived by a daughter, Diana Lutz and her husband, Jonathan, Mount Carmel; a son, Robert Murray and his wife, Anne, Coal Township; two granddaughters, Courtney Passeretti and her sons, Colton and Camrin, and Alyssa Marsh and her husband, Brandon, State College.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. The Rev. Joan Brown will officiate. Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Mount Carmel. Memorial donations can be made in memory of Eleanor to Grace United Church of Christ, Market Street, Mount Carmel, PA 17851. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashley DAndrea, supervisor. Charles Heizenroth III, F.D. Visit www.rothermelfh.com.
