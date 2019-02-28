Eleanor R. O'Brien, 94, of Minersville, died peacefully with family present Monday at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Middle Creek, Blackwood, in Branch Township, she was a daughter of the late Gioele and Mary Donati Barbacovi.
She attended Branch Township schools, and worked in the local garment industry. She was later employed at the former Degutis Pharmacy, Minersville.
She was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Minersville, and the parish Women's Sodality.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Frank; six siblings, Eugene Barbacovi, Leo Barbacovi, Alice Farro, Pearl Kubich, Ida Casari and Helen Kerrick.
Eleanor is survived by three children, William Frank (spouse, Susan), Dover, Del., Elaine Mulqueen (companion, John Curran), Forestville, and Susan Minnichbach (spouse, John), Zerbe, Reilly Township; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Souchak, Branch Township; nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. Relatives and friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be private in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Minersville. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 542 Sunbury St., Minersville, PA 17954. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 28, 2019