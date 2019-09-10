|
Eleanor (Robinson) Shirvinsky, 92, of Cumberland Crossing in Carlisle, passed away Sept. 6, 2019.
She was born in Mahanoy City, in 1926, to John and Mary (Mika) Robinson and was a 1944 graduate of Mahanoy City High School.
She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Stanley "Murph" Shirvinsky, in 2014.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Reda, of Naples, Fla.; son, John Shirvinsky and wife, Carol, of Elliottsburg; daughter, Susan O'Donnell and husband, Patrick, of Erial, N.J. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Loretta (Robinson) Canfield and husband, Don, of Morristown, N.J.; nieces and nephews.
Visitation and services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Neill Funeral Home in Camp Hill. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
