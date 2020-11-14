Home

Eleanor T. Barbetta Hughes


1922 - 2020
Eleanor T. Barbetta Hughes Obituary

Eleanor T. Barbetta Hughes, 98, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center, where she had been a resident since 2015.

Born April 13, 1922, in Mount Carbon, she was a daughter of the late Isadore "James" and Maria (Luongo) Barbetta.

She was the widow of Harold "Sharkie" Hughes.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Alfonso, Angelo, Eugene, Joseph and I. Nicholas Barbetta;d her sister, Caroline Barbetta.

Eleanor was a graduate of Pottsville High School. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Schuylkill Haven. Eleanor was previously employed by local textile factories as a machine operator.

She is survived by her brother, Albert Barbetta, of Illinois, and nieces and nephews.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be conducted at the family's convenience. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 14, 2020
